Doctor was ‘obsessed’ with Hornets dancers. He hired and harassed them, lawsuits say.

According to sexual harassment lawsuits filed against Jonathan Christenbury, the prominent Charlotte eye doctor became “obsessed” with the NBA Hornets’ “Honey Bees” dance troupe in 2014-15. He hired two of the dancers to become his executive assistants then repeatedly pressured them to have sex, the lawsuits say. In May 2015, Christenbury attended a Honey Bees fashion show and stood close to the stage to video and photograph the dancers, court documents say. U.S. District Court