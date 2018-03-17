85-year-old woman was hit, killed by a car in Charlotte while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed Saturday after she was hit by a car while walking her dog, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
The woman, Franziska Mair Bruckner, was trying to cross Moores Chapel Road at the intersection of Tilden Road in northwest Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m, when police said she stepped off the curb and directly into the path of a Hyundai Sonata.
Bruckner was hit by the left corner of the car and she and her dog were knocked to the ground. Bruckner was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Her dog died as well, police said.
Never miss a local story.
There wasn’t a crosswalk or crossing signal where the collision occurred, police said.
Excessive speed wasn’t a factor in the crash and the driver wasn’t impaired, officials said.
Police didn’t say if the driver would face charges.
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
Comments