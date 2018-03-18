More Videos

Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade

Who will be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers?

Don’t take your kids to their checkup? This NC doctor’s office will drop you.

Students call for safer schools

Whitewater Middle students march against gun violence

Unexpected Snow Day

Snow blows into Charlotte

CMS superintendent on gun violence walkouts

Mecklenburg County protestors rally against 287g program

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael advocates for 287g program

Pokémon Regional Championships in Charlotte

Douglas Morisoli, a Pokémon Trading Card Masters Division judge and event photographer, discusses the various competitions going on at the 2018 Pokémon Regional Championships, which were held in Charlotte Saturday, March 17th and Sunday, March 18th at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Pokémon Trading Card (TCG) and video games players from throughout the region and across the nation competed for the coveted title of Pokémon Regional Champion, up to $50,000 in prizes, and valuable Championship Points counting toward a potential invite to the 2018 Pokémon World Championships in Nashville, TN next summer.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Saturday's 22nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is produced by the nonprofit Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade Foundation and drew large crowds, started at 11 am at N Tryon St. and 9th Street in uptown Charlotte, marched south to 3rd Street, took a left and went down 3rd to Caldwell. Jon Hannan was the grand marshal. He is the former fire chief and Homeland Security Director for the city of Charlotte The adjoining free Charlotte Goes Green festival on S Tryon St. between 3rd Street and Stonewall ran from 10 am - 6 pm. It featured Irish music, dancers, bagpipers, food and children's amusements.

Charlotte-area students, including these at Independence High School, joined thousands across America in walking out of school at 10 a.m. to mourn the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High shooting and demand safer schools.

A burst of snow began falling early Wednesday morning in uptown Charlotte during the morning commute.

Jason and Ashley Haywood make plans to celebrate their daughter Sadie's second birthday, as well as making plans to deal with her Sanfilippo syndrome, also known as “childhood Alzheimer’s”, including creating a time capsule they hope she can open when she’s 18.