Check these crazy tweets from a crazy NCAA tournament weekend

Basketball fan LaMonica Garrett may have summed it up best on Twitter: “This may be the 'Maddest March' I've ever seen.”
One fan even went so far as to suggest there had been “Russian meddling” in the tournament.
After a series of major upsets, Twitter found plenty of fodder to hone in on. Here are some of the best tweets from the tournament:
best opening weekend ever #NCAATournament— jackson (@JmanBoiii) March 19, 2018
We won some! 84-66 Next up: UNC vs. Texas A&M in the second round on Sunday in #Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/HplXPoZD06— UNC Alumni (@UNCGAA) March 16, 2018
Russia is meddling in our #NCAATournament #MarchMadness— Roger Carper (@RCSportsCards) March 19, 2018
The Charlotte @NCAA site, GRADED. MEDIA FOOD: B, when it doesn’t run out early, so D-.— KAKE Shane Ewing (@ShaneEwing) March 18, 2018
ARENA RESTROOM: Unisex, single unit. Heard rumors of a Men’s room somewhere, F
FESTIVITIES: non-existent, F.
HOTEL: Under Construction F, unless you enjoy drills upon waking
OVERALL: pic.twitter.com/dhojoRtROY
Best reaction EVER!! #MarchMadness2018 #marchmadness #NCAA #NCAABasketball #Kansas #kansasjayhawks pic.twitter.com/dcv6sXi7kF— Tim J. Bish (@timothyjbish) March 18, 2018
Cincinnati college basketball today. #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/f8lkBtiqzG— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) March 19, 2018
A lil #BehindTheScenes look at what my #bracket looks like after #MarchMadness this weekend...— OJ (@oj1914) March 18, 2018
.#NCAA #NCAAbasketball #basketball #brackets #BracketBuster #collegebasketball #upset #UpsetAlert #college #funny #slap pic.twitter.com/1xYPCquew5
I don’t get all these #NCAATournament players crying after losing a basketball game. What happened to manhood? #MarchMadness— AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) March 19, 2018
Thank you, Texas A&M. #Aggies #GTHC #MarchMadness #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/L2VZJDX29n— Chet Steadman (@ChetSteadman93) March 18, 2018
Virginia fans right now... #NCAATournament #Virginia #UMBC pic.twitter.com/mGDuOSfp7s— Steve Scott (@sdscott1489) March 17, 2018
Stop showing crying kids. Not cool! #NCAATournament— Vicky Burriss (@vhb83) March 19, 2018
I feel bad for the bastard that has to read the score to the UNC players. #NCAATournament— The Irrational Fan (@Irrational_Fan) March 18, 2018
This may be the 'Maddest March' I've ever seen. #NCAATournament— LaMonica Garrett (@lamonicagarrett) March 19, 2018
My current #NCAATournament bracket. pic.twitter.com/aUC8Nc7fVv— Joe Hoffecker (@joehoffecker) March 18, 2018
"I can't imagine how many penny loafers & argyle sweaters have been thrown at the TV during this game." -my father-in-law @UNC #NCAATournament— Kayla Bailey (@kayl_bailey) March 18, 2018
Is this one the "Most" right of all?♂️ #MarchMadness #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/Ck5DDd2NBO— Tattoo Baker (@OUQB1Tattoo) March 19, 2018
The GIF that represents this #NCAATournament #MarchMadness #3andOut #basketball #sports #podcast #BracketBuster pic.twitter.com/BuPNSqJpp2— 3andOut (@3and_out) March 19, 2018
Will call line @spectrumcenter is ridiculous. Definition of #inefficient SMH And CLT’s tryin to host a Super Bowl - yea right #marchsadness #ncaa #marchmadness #clt pic.twitter.com/Ciyzrba95z— Trey Stone (@treystone3) March 16, 2018
It is WINDY out here today! Thankfully no one was in the porta potty when it blew over! #NCAA pic.twitter.com/1Nai43iwcu— Anna Auld (@KWCHAnna) March 16, 2018
