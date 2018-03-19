Retired general hooked an 877-pound giant off the Outer Banks. State record may follow.

A retired Army general landed an 877-pound bluefin tuna that, if the weight is confirmed, would shatter North Carolina’s state record for bluefin tuna caught by a sport fisherman.
The Outer Banks Voice said Scott Chambers from Townsend, Delaware, caught the giant fish Saturday aboard the A-Salt Weapon out of Pirate’s Cove Marina in Manteo. Saturday was the final day of the trophy bluefin fishing season under federal limits intended to prevent overfishing of the species.
The existing state record fish is an 805-pound bluefin caught off Oregon Inlet in 2011.
A bluefin weighing more than 1,000 pounds was caught earlier this winter, the Voice reported, but was not eligible for the recreational record because it was sold to a dealer.
Commercial fishermen have caught larger tunas that weren’t eligible for the state recreational record. Three Morehead City anglers landed a 1,045-pound bluefin in January 2017, Carolina Sportsman reported, that wasn’t eligible for a state record because it was commercially sold.
“It was like somebody dropped a Volkswagen out of the sky,” one of the anglers, Scott McCoy, told the Sportsman.
Bluefin tuna are highly migratory fish that travel long distances, sometimes crossing the Atlantic. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the western Atlantic population, which appears off the Outer Banks, is below target numbers but increasing.
Fishermen began hooking the fish from November to March off the Outer Banks in the early 1990s, drawing sport fishermen and marine biologists studying the species’ migrations.
Nobody knew why the fish appeared, the Observer reported in 1996, but fish-finder screens darkened with mile-wide schools of 150- to 300-pound fish. Fish roiled the surface near boats and were so voracious they had been hooked on bait of chocolate-covered doughnuts and bananas.
“We've been able lately to go out and stay hooked up all day – you catch one and let it go, then bait up and hook another,” charter boat Capt. David Wilson said at the time. “And we do that until the people get tired of catching them.”
Bruce Henderson
