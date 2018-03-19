Severe thunderstorms, possibly including large hail and an isolated tornado, are expected to sweep through the Charlotte area Monday night and early Tuesday.
Local

Hail, tornado possible in Charlotte area as thunderstorms hit Monday night

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

March 19, 2018 09:58 AM

Severe thunderstorms, possibly including large hail and an isolated tornado, are expected to sweep through the Charlotte area Monday night and early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday night within the southern foothills and the Charlotte area.

The chance of thunderstorms will be greatest after midnight southeast of Interstate 85, and in the early morning hours Tuesday in the lower Piedmont. Damaging winds, large hail and and an isolated tornado are possible.

Rain chances in Charlotte are 40 percent Monday, increasing to 60 percent Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service says. Meteorologist Al Conklin of Observer news partner WBTV says high-elevation mountains could get a few inches of snow on Wednesday.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

