I-77 SB shut down after tractor-trailer overturns, crashes into barrier wall

A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of Interstate 77 near uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning. It is expected to impact rush hour traffic.
All southbound lanes were closed at 6:30 a.m. and only one northbound lane was open while crews worked to remove the big rig and clean up the debris, reported WSOC.
The lanes are expected to reopen around 7:15 a.m., reported WBTV
The wreck happened around 2 a.m. on Interstate 77 southbound, between Brookshire Boulevard and LaSalle Street near Exit 11, media outlets reported. The tractor-trailer crashed into the barrier wall on the interstate. It ended up jackknifing and crashed on its side, and the impact scattered large chunks of concrete all over the interstate, reported WSOC.
Troopers said the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash, reported WCNC.
Investigators told WSOC the driver was charged with exceeding safe speed for the conditions. It was raining at the time of the crash.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.
