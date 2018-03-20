Harlem Globetrotter surprises girl at Cornelius home

Douglas Morisoli, a Pokémon Trading Card Masters Division judge and event photographer, discusses the various competitions going on at the 2018 Pokémon Regional Championships, which were held in Charlotte Saturday, March 17th and Sunday, March 18th at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Pokémon Trading Card (TCG) and video games players from throughout the region and across the nation competed for the coveted title of Pokémon Regional Champion, up to $50,000 in prizes, and valuable Championship Points counting toward a potential invite to the 2018 Pokémon World Championships in Nashville, TN next summer.