Severe storms deliver hail to wide swath of Charlotte region

Hail fell across a wide swath of the Charlotte area on Tuesday night as a cluster of thunderstorms swept through the region.
Social media reported pea- and dime-sized hail in Waxhaw and Union County, N.C., and in York, Fort Mill and Lake Wylie, S.C., said Andrew Kimball, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C. An Observer photographer took video of hail in Pineville.
Line of storms with lightning strikes and small hail moving across the greater Charlotte area including the SC upstate. Moving NE 35mph. Strong gusty winds will also accompany these storms as the pass. Stay inside and stay safe. #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/N5d90G4FxX— WBTV News (@WBTV_News) March 20, 2018
“We’ve seen quite a few reports in the Charlotte area,” Kimball said.
The largest hail was reported in Fort Mill at about a half-inch in diameter, or the size of a dime, according to Kimball.
No damage was reported, he said. Rain was expected late Tuesday and into Wednesday but no more severe weather in Charlotte, according to Kimball.
Areas primarily north of Interstate 40, however, could see snow showers with light accumulations on Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service alert.
Catawba County Schools announced a two-hour delay Wednesday morning because of the potential for bad weather.
Due to the possibility of inclement weather, tomorrow morning during our early morning bus routes, Catawba County Schools will be delayed two (2) hours on Wednesday, March 21. QUEST will also be on a delay.— Catawba Schools (@catawbaschools) March 20, 2018
This is a precautionary measure to assure the … https://t.co/vQtSAWuWI9
Parts of Iredell, Alexander and Rowan counties also could see similar light accumulations, according to the weather service.
