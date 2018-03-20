More Videos

Rain and hail fell in Pineville on Tuesday night as thunderstorms moved through the Charlotte, NC, area. David T. Foster dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Rain and hail fell in Pineville on Tuesday night as thunderstorms moved through the Charlotte, NC, area. David T. Foster dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Severe storms deliver hail to wide swath of Charlotte region

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

March 20, 2018 10:08 PM

Hail fell across a wide swath of the Charlotte area on Tuesday night as a cluster of thunderstorms swept through the region.

Social media reported pea- and dime-sized hail in Waxhaw and Union County, N.C., and in York, Fort Mill and Lake Wylie, S.C., said Andrew Kimball, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C. An Observer photographer took video of hail in Pineville.

“We’ve seen quite a few reports in the Charlotte area,” Kimball said.

The largest hail was reported in Fort Mill at about a half-inch in diameter, or the size of a dime, according to Kimball.

No damage was reported, he said. Rain was expected late Tuesday and into Wednesday but no more severe weather in Charlotte, according to Kimball.

Areas primarily north of Interstate 40, however, could see snow showers with light accumulations on Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service alert.

Catawba County Schools announced a two-hour delay Wednesday morning because of the potential for bad weather.

Parts of Iredell, Alexander and Rowan counties also could see similar light accumulations, according to the weather service.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

