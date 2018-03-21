More Videos

Rain and hail fell in Pineville on Tuesday night as thunderstorms moved through the Charlotte, NC, area. David T. Foster dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Rain and hail fell in Pineville on Tuesday night as thunderstorms moved through the Charlotte, NC, area. David T. Foster dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Loud, crunchy hail fell around Charlotte. Check out these images.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

March 21, 2018 06:39 AM

If you missed the hail that fell late Tuesday, plenty of it showed up on social media.

People in Charlotte, Rock Hill and surrounding counties captured images of hail the size of M&Ms falling in yards, creating a “loud” crispy snap as it hit roofs. The hail was still falling early Wednesday, though it was much smaller and less frequent.

Charlotte actually got lucky, with hail the size of golf balls reported in Seminole County, Florida.

It’s wet and cold early Wednesday in Charlotte, but nothing like in the mountains where snow is falling. Up to six inches is expected in some areas. Icy spots are already reported on roads in counties like Ashe and Avery.

Charlotte’s high today will only be 48 degrees, and the low will be 34. The chance of rain Wednesday is 40 percent and there will be wind gusts of 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are some of the hail tweets that were sent out by people in the area.

