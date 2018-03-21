Loud, crunchy hail fell around Charlotte. Check out these images.

If you missed the hail that fell late Tuesday, plenty of it showed up on social media.
People in Charlotte, Rock Hill and surrounding counties captured images of hail the size of M&Ms falling in yards, creating a “loud” crispy snap as it hit roofs. The hail was still falling early Wednesday, though it was much smaller and less frequent.
Charlotte actually got lucky, with hail the size of golf balls reported in Seminole County, Florida.
It’s wet and cold early Wednesday in Charlotte, but nothing like in the mountains where snow is falling. Up to six inches is expected in some areas. Icy spots are already reported on roads in counties like Ashe and Avery.
Charlotte’s high today will only be 48 degrees, and the low will be 34. The chance of rain Wednesday is 40 percent and there will be wind gusts of 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are some of the hail tweets that were sent out by people in the area.
Little bit of #hail tonight here in south Charlotte @wcnc @WBTV_News @larrywcnc @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/2qt3bqQtM1— Getting Old (@JMTwobadknees) March 20, 2018
And we have some hail! @wsoctv @SUdelsonWSOC9 pic.twitter.com/hvu0ZXi4Sb— Brian Conlon (@OConnallain) March 20, 2018
Just had a hail and lightning storm in south Charlotte. Calm now, but it was intense when it was coming down. @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/Pl0asGQFde— Kristy Etheridge (@KristyNEWS) March 20, 2018
Summerville, SC is getting some ⛈ and hail right now. Please be careful driving . Lights + wipers on, allow extra following distance, both hands on the wheel, etc. Safe travels! pic.twitter.com/kcyObUFW6O— Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SCHP) March 20, 2018
Heavy rain and pea sized hail in Steele Creek @wsoctv @SUdelsonWSOC9 pic.twitter.com/aEnqMtcKph— Donna Bromley (@CLTDonna) March 20, 2018
Lots of Hail in Rock Hill @wxbrad @wcnc pic.twitter.com/hLNgdgfTPb— Ginger Ball (@gingerball1973) March 20, 2018
Hail falling in SouthEnd #charlotte a line of strong storms ⛈ move through area. @weatherchannel @wxbrad @wcnc pic.twitter.com/sb4lcmaHqe— Mark Boyle (@WCNCmboyle) March 20, 2018
Not a moment too soon I sent that last tweet..we got #hail #ncwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ZJ2wkopCpI— Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) March 20, 2018
