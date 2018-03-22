Charlotte men's shelter on N. Tryon closing for months for complete makeover

Charlotte's best-known homeless shelter will temporarily closed in April as part of a $5.7 million renovation to make the site on North Tryon Street "more habitable."
The work will take four months, but shelter officials say they will continue to serve 350 men a night through beds at satellite locations, including an existing shelter campus on Statesville Avenue. The locations of other facilities has not been disclosed.
The shelter intends to prevent homeless men from taking to streets and wooded areas to find a place to sleep, which is a major concern for residents of the uptown area.
On average, 200 men a night stay at the Men's Shelter, which is in the heart of an area being targeted for redevelopment, including more housing and businesses hoping to take advantage of the light rail's northern expansion.
Shelter officials hope the planned improvements and new facade will help the site better fit in with the changes going on around it. The renovation comes at a time when shelters in Charlotte are offering more than a bed for the night.
When completed this summer, the new site will enable hundreds of homeless men to connect with programs and services that help them find jobs, get needed healthcare and qualify for permanent housing.
All three efforts are part of a broader plan to lower the city's homeless population, which includes disabled people and veterans. Work is starting in April because the weather is milder in the spring and demand for beds is at its lowest point in the year. The work will be completed in July.
“Anyone who walked through could immediately see the need for restoration of the facility,” said Ed Rose, president of Shelco, which donated general contracting services for the renovation.
“Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep until they can get on their feet again.” Shelter Executive Director Liz Clasen-Kelly says the condition of the old building only adds to the suffering of the people forced to stay there.
"When you become homeless, I hear people tell me they feel like they've hit rock bottom" said Clasen-Kelly told the Observer's news partner WBTV.
"What this transformation is about is when folks who walk on this property they'll believe not that they've hit bottom but this is where their new road begins."
The shelter has so far raised $5.4 million for the project. The money came via donations, ranging from $50 to $1 million. Donors included individuals, foundations, corporations, government and faith communities. To help, visit www.mensshelterofcharlotte.org/donate and earmark dollars for the renovation campaign.
The Men’s Shelter of Charlotte’s board raised more than $750,000 for the renovation from current and former board members. Built as a warehouse, the 1210 N. Tryon Street building became the shelter in 1985 and has greatly deteriorated over time, officials said.
Critical repairs include replacing the roof, pipes, and several kitchen equipment, as well as installing a new HVAC system. The work will also create more privacy in the sleeping and bathroom facilities, and add more windows.
On average, 2,000 men a year will spend at least one night a year in the facility, and half of them struggle with disabling conditions. Last year, the average stay in the shelter was 104 days, officials said.
Because the shelter’s only kitchen will be out of commission because of the renovation, the shelter is inviting the community for help with meals, either by providing bagged lunches or donating a dinner. Further information is available at www.MensShelterofCharlotte.org.
