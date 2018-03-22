Shared Facebook post finds SC woman who lost cherished memento of dead father

A cherished bracelet inscribed with the words "I Love You! Dad" has been reunited with its owner, thanks to a Facebook post shared nearly 1,000 times over the course of three days.
The memento was found a few weeks ago at the SIP Whiskey & Wine Bar in Greenville, South Carolina, and it had been sitting since then in a "lost and found" box.
Chasidy Gardner was the finder, and she finally took it upon herself to track down the owner, reported WHNS.
"This is clearly a piece of sentimental value," wrote Gardner in her March 18 Facebook post. "If you think it’s yours, let us know the message engraved in the back."
Never miss a local story.
Gardner asked people to share the post and hundreds obliged.
She announced Wednesday that one of those shares found the rightful owner and shared the story behind the bracelet.
Turned out, the owner's father died in 2011 and a friend had surprised her with the bracelet as a keepsake, reported WHNS.
"She told me...her sister had a matching one," Gardner told TV station WYFF.
Gardner did not reveal the owners name, but she said the woman knew, word for word, the message inscribed inside the bracelet.
"I'm so proud of you."
Comments