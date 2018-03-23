NC mountain town protects its watershed to keep water clean

A state grant has protected the forested, 541-acre watershed that filters miles of streams around a small mountain town north of Asheville.
The town of Marshall, which has a population of about 900, had long wanted to protect the watershed. That happened when the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy used a state grant to buy a conservation easement from the town, permanently protecting the watershed.
The state Clean Water Management Trust Fund awarded a grant to the conservancy to make the purchase. Marshall partially donated the easement for the property. Salisbury philanthropists Fred and Alice Stanback and a grant from the state Department of Justice also contributed.
Nearly eight miles of streams cross the watershed and flow into the French Broad River. The watershed adjoins 156 acres that the conservancy previously protected and is near a protected network of nearly 100,000 acres in the Pisgah and Cherokee national forests.
Never miss a local story.
Marshall no longer gets its water directly from the watershed, but could have chosen to log the property or sell it for development rather than protect it, the Asheville-based Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy said.
The conservancy has also used conservation easements to protect the watersheds of other mountain towns: Weaverville, Woodfin, Waynesville and Canton. The conservancy helped the Conservation Trust for North Carolina conserve Asheville's watershed.
Comments