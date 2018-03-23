Bothered by airport noise? Make your voice heard about Charlotte's newest runway.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport could soon get a fourth parallel runway, a major new piece of infrastructure the airport has wanted for years to handle more flights and potentially open longer routes.
As part of a required environmental impact study, the Federal Aviation Administration is holding two public forums in April for residents to learn about the airport's expansion topics and give feedback.
They're both scheduled for 7 p.m., one on April 24 at Embassy Suites on South Tryon Street and one on April 26 at the West Mecklenburg High School cafeteria, on Tuckaseegee Road. You can find more information online at www.clteis.com.
The 12,000-foot runway would be the airport's longest. Charlotte Douglas plans call for completing it by 2023. That would help accommodate expected growth and create the possibility of longer flights with more heavily loaded planes to destinations such as Asia. The new runway would replace the diagonal runway at Charlotte Douglas, the airport's shortest, which would be decommissioned.
The FAA's impact study will cover the cumulative effects of all the airport's proposed expansion projects. At the meetings, residents will be able to see a presentation about those plans and submit comments. The impact study will be complete by 2020, the FAA said.
The growth that's coming to Charlotte's airport is dramatic: According to FAA projections, the number of flights will increase from 545,000 in 2016 to 745,000 in 2033.
