Police went to get person off road. Then they saw why and got to work.

Officers in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Steele Creek Division received online heart and smiley face emojis this week for a good deed that involved a bit of heavy lifting.
When officers responded to a report of a person walking in the street, they soon learned why: The sidewalk was muddy and "pretty much unusable," #CMPD said on Twitter and Facebook on Thursday.
To solve the problem, the officers brought shovels to work the next day and cleared the sidewalk for those who need to use it.
Some on social media took the occasion to comment on what they say is the slow response of city workers who are supposed to do such work.
"God bless our police cause the city workers for 311 are slow as hell and respond weeks later," said Christina Calhoun.
"Public works or street dept have the day off?" asked Shannon Beaudette Ross.
Others focused on the officers, praising them for stepping up to help when they didn't have to at all.
"Thanks for going 'above and beyond' to serve our community!" Domna Colepaugh said., echoing many others.
