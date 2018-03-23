Dang it, Southern Living says NC's 'best brewery' is not in Charlotte

It seems a micro brewery is opening on every corner in Charlotte these days, but the city just got stiffed by Southern Living.
The popular publication has released a list of the best breweries in every state, and the winner in North Carolina is Highland Brewing Company in Asheville.
It opened in 1994, remains independent and promotes itself as innovative. Its beer list includes a Oatmeal Porter, Black Mocha Stout and Gaelic Ale.
Why it was picked top brewery in the state wasn't explained, but Southern Living said the winners generally had this in common:
Never miss a local story.
"Our favorite Southern breweries don’t just offer a bar to belly up to for an impressive selection of brews , but act as local stomping grounds where we can play corn hole, eat a five-star burger, let our four-legged friends hang out, and sink into a perfectly worn wooden table for the afternoon," the article states.
"No matter which Southern state you hail from, you have a brewery that feels like home, and it just might be on this list."
The top brewery in South Carolina was Holy City Brewing in North Charleston. It serves a variety of ales, pilsners, stouts and an American IPA called "OWT."
Comments