A stray bullet put her in wheelchair. Now ex-Charlottean stands against gun violence.

The wayward bullet that left De'Janae Gilliam in a wheelchair at 19 was initially reported as a road rage incident near UNC Charlotte on Nov. 30, 2015.
In a GoFundMe.com page, Gilliam says she had moved to North Carolina to attend college and was in the process of transferring to UNCC to pursue a career as a pediatrician. Then a stray bullet hit her while she was at a gas station near her apartment.
Now she's among the most prominent faces of the young victims of gun violence. Gilliam helped create one of the posters that will be distributed to participants in the hundreds of March for Our Lives events in Charlotte and other U.S. cities Saturday.
"It only took one bullet to change my life forever," Gilliam, now 21, of San Francisco, says on the video-sharing site Vimeo. "I think it's important for you guys to listen to survivors like me. I just want to be a voice for the people around me so that we can stop things like this from happening."
A design lab in Seattle, Amplifier, curated the posters that include Gilliam's and will give away more than 40,000 of them for participants to carry in Saturday's march. The posters are also available as free downloads. Each one depicts a young person who was affected by guns.
Gilliam worked with her former high school art teacher, Oakland-based Kate DeCiccio, to create the stark poster. DeCiccio specializes in arts education for young people "as a tool for coping, improving self-esteem, developing confidence and connection," her website states.
"We decided to have her gaze forward so viewers have to look her in the eyes and feel that connection," DeCiccio told the BBC. "To create the bright textures that make the poster glow, she painted paper and we scanned it into the computer."
Gilliam, in her video, said she wants others "to know what it means to be in a position to be on that poster. "
"It's one thing to create a visual with powerful words to reach the people, but it's also one thing to be featured in the poster telling your story visually," Gilliam told CNN. "I wanted people to actually see what gun violence has done to my family and I."
More than 1,000 people have said they will join Saturday's march in Charlotte. The student-led movement was started by survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in response to the February shooting that killed 17 people at the school.
