2 dogs dead, 4 sick from eating 'Death Angel' mushrooms, NC woman says

A poisonous mushroom called "Death Angel" is being blamed for killing two dogs last week in North Carolina.
Pet owner Janna Joyner reportedly found the two dogs dead in her yard on March 18, along with four other dogs that were seriously ill. The dead were identified as Drago, a 3-year-old Saint Bernard, and Adoni, an 8-year-old lab-retriever mix.
"Please, please clear out all mushrooms from your yard," Joyner posted on Facebook. "Adoni and Drago passed away after ingesting Death Angel (Amanita virosa) mushrooms in my own (backyard). The toxins in these mushrooms will cause liver failure in dogs. There isn't an antidote necessarily, so you just have to manage the symptoms."
TV station WRAL reported the four surviving dogs exhibited symptoms associated mushroom poisoning, including staggering and vomiting.
Never miss a local story.
Joyner took the four to a veterinary hospital, where blood exams showed traces of Amatoxin, a toxin found in poisonous mushrooms, WRAL reported. An update on their condition has not provided.
A GoFundMe account was set up to pay the medical bills associated with their treatment. It had raised more than $2,900 as of Monday.
"The best preemptive step you can take is to clear out all mushrooms in your yard, regardless of what they look like," Joyner posted on Facebook.
Experts say mushroom poisoning is a common hazard for dogs, particularly in the summer and fall. The mushrooms are known to sprout up quickly in wet weather.
Joyner works for the nonprofit Cause for Paws of North Carolina and German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions according to her Facebook page. Both find homes for unwanted or displaced animals.
Comments