Man endures 3-month odyssey to get an NC ReaI ID for 60th wedding anniversary trip

An 88-year-old North Carolina man endured a three-month odyssey to get one of the state's new NC Real ID cards for his and his wife's planned 60th wedding anniversary cruise of the British Isles.
The new cards are intended to ease travel through airports.
In an apparent case of mistaken identity, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation blocked Bob Johnson from getting the card when he applied for one at the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles office in Monroe in January.. An officer told him he'd been blockled from getting the card and to call the Pennsylvania DOT in Harrisburg.
Yes, Pennsylvania, where he and Carol hadn't lived since 1966.
When he got ahold of someone
On January 22, 2018 my husband and I went to the DMV in Monroe to apply for the Real ID's. Mine was fine, but Bob's (my husband) was not. He was told that the state of Pennsylvania had a block on him and he couldn't issue a new license until that was removed. He was given information as to who he should be in touch with in Harrisburg. This is the National Drover Registry who has the block. The first person he spoke with said the violation had occurred on May 20, 2988--apparently by someone with the same name. She would not tell Bob where it had occurred or the nature of the violation. He was to send a letter stating that he did not live in PA (and he hadn't since Nov. 30, 1966), include a copy of his passport, his social security card as well as two proofs of residency here in NC. This was sent by priority mail on January 23rd and arrived in Harrisburg on the morning of January 25th. The tracking number is very long. This person also said there was a two to four day turnaround to get these things resolved. So the waiting began. Another call, another person, and the explanation all over again. "Someone will get back to you within two or three days." This occurred at least a dozen times. We checked with Robert Pittenger's office who referred Bob to Bill Brawley's office. No luck there although they did reach a person who said no information would be forthcoming because of the privacy laws.Bob could not reach that same individual although he had a direct line number. Seemingly, with all the noise he was making, he wondered whether the National Driver Registry had removed the block without letting him know. Wishful thinking. Earlier this week he found a form on line and emailed his story to that entity, Lo and behold he received a response from a Cali Ranieri. Whether this will go into a black hole we don't know. At some point I called a columnist at the Philadelphia Inquirer who just told me to be patient--these things can take a while. Earlier this week I sent a letter to the editor of the Inquirer knowing it wouldn't get printed but hoping someone would recognize it as the fiasco it is. Didn't work. Thank you, Joe, for returning my call and your interest in this colossal runaround, We'll look for what you have to say! Have a great weekend.
