Man dies after driving his car into a creek in northwest Charlotte

A 20-year-old man died Tuesday after driving his car into a creek in northwest Charlotte.
Officers were called to the 10500 block of Mount Holly Road around 3:30 p.m. because of a single-car crash. They found a 2002 Nissan Altima in a creek.
Benjamin Max Jones, the lone occupant of the Altima, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Police determined that Jones was driving on Mount Holly Road when his car went off the roadway and struck a guard rail. The car overturned, fell down a 20-foot embankment and landed in the creek, police said.
Never miss a local story.
Jones was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car, police said. Police don't believe he was speeding and said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Mount Holly Road was closed during the investigation while officials worked to remove the car from the creek.
Comments