Here's what happened to a Charlotte man who lied about his part in bloody Balkans war

A Charlotte man who served in a military unit that took part in an infamous war crime, the 1995 massacre of 7,000 to 8,000 Bosnian Muslims during war in the former Yugoslavia, has been sentenced to prison for lying about his past in order to stay in the U.S.
U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn on Wednesday sentenced Milan Trisic, 55, to 18 months in prison for illegally obtaining an immigrant "green card" that allowed him to permanently stay in the country. He'll be returned to Bosnia and Herzegovina once he completes the sentence.
Trisic pleaded guilty to the charge in December. He reportedly drove a truck while in Charlotte, and public records showed that he and his family lived in Coulwood, north of the city's airport.
In obtaining a green card, Murray's office said, Trisic lied about his service in the Bratunac Brigade, a Serbian unit, during the 1990s civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. As part of his guilty plea to federal charges, Trisic admitted he took part in the "unlawful beating, detention and transportation of Muslim prisoners" during a violent ethnic cleansing campaign that began in 1992.
Trisic admitted that the Bratunac Brigade was one of the units responsible for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which up to 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were killed.
Former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan has described the killings as the worst war atrocity in Europe since World War II. Last November, a U.N. tribunal found former Serbian general Ratko Miladic guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for commanding the slaughter at Srebrenica and the siege of Sarajevo. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Trisic lied to immigration officials about his whereabouts during the war, Murray's office said, claiming that he had lived in Serbia instead of serving in the military brigade. That allowed him to apply for refugee status that was the basis of his permanent resident status in the U.S., which was granted in 2016.
"Using lies and deceit, Trisic exploited our legal immigration system to enter our country and later to become a permanent resident," Murray said in his statement. "The sentence imposed by the court is just punishment for Trisic’s blatant disregard for our nation’s immigration laws. My office is committed to protecting the integrity of our legal immigration process and prosecuting those who commit immigration fraud."
Deputy director Thomas Homan of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said ICE's Homeland Security Investigations in Charlotte and the agency's Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center "worked for many years to pursue this case and uncover the facts about the human rights violation this individual committed.
"With this case and many others like it, the United States has demonstrated that we will not serve as a safe haven for those who commit egregious acts that violate basic human rights."
