Some retailers, government offices and other destinations have special hours over the Easter weekend. In this photo, members of the church carry a wooden cross festooned with flowers into the sanctuary at the start of the Easter Sunday service Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church in March 2016.
Some retailers, government offices and other destinations have special hours over the Easter weekend. In this photo, members of the church carry a wooden cross festooned with flowers into the sanctuary at the start of the Easter Sunday service Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church in March 2016. Observer file photo
Some retailers, government offices and other destinations have special hours over the Easter weekend. In this photo, members of the church carry a wooden cross festooned with flowers into the sanctuary at the start of the Easter Sunday service Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church in March 2016. Observer file photo

Local

Here's what's open and closed over Easter weekend in Charlotte

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

March 29, 2018 11:56 AM

Some retailers, government offices and other destinations have special hours over the Easter weekend. Below is a rundown of the hours of some frequently visited spots throughout Charlotte, including the area's largest grocery stores. This list will be updated periodically:

Publix: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday

Harris Teeter: Open regular hours all weekend

Food Lion: Open regular hours all weekend

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bi-Lo: Open regular hours all weekend

Walmart: Open regular hours all weekend.

ABC stores: Open regular hours all weekend

SouthPark mall: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday

Charlotte Premium Outlets: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday; open 12-6 p.m. Sunday

Concord Mills mall: Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. ; open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Banks: Open. Bank of America and Wells Fargo in-store locations will be closed Sunday for Easter.

Post Office: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday

Federal offices: Open Friday

State offices: Closed Friday

Mecklenburg County offices: Closed Friday

Mecklenburg County Courthouse: Closed Friday

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library: All branches open Friday; closed Sunday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed (spring break)

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, : @katieperalta



  Comments  