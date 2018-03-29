Here's what's open and closed over Easter weekend in Charlotte

Some retailers, government offices and other destinations have special hours over the Easter weekend. Below is a rundown of the hours of some frequently visited spots throughout Charlotte, including the area's largest grocery stores. This list will be updated periodically:
Publix: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday
Harris Teeter: Open regular hours all weekend
Food Lion: Open regular hours all weekend
Never miss a local story.
Bi-Lo: Open regular hours all weekend
Walmart: Open regular hours all weekend.
ABC stores: Open regular hours all weekend
SouthPark mall: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday
Charlotte Premium Outlets: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday; open 12-6 p.m. Sunday
Concord Mills mall: Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. ; open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Banks: Open. Bank of America and Wells Fargo in-store locations will be closed Sunday for Easter.
Post Office: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday
Federal offices: Open Friday
State offices: Closed Friday
Mecklenburg County offices: Closed Friday
Mecklenburg County Courthouse: Closed Friday
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library: All branches open Friday; closed Sunday
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed (spring break)
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, : @katieperalta
Comments