Couple get 2 a.m. alert someone is at door. The surveillance video was 'terrifying.'

A Texas woman has a story that easily tops reports last summer of an alligator knocking at someone's door in South Carolina.
Allison Keller says a snake activated her doorbell camera app, and she has video to prove it.
Keller, who lives in Springs, Texas, says she got an alert on her phone that someone was at her front door at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, media outlets report.
Because of the late hour, she and her husband checked the live view on their doorbell surveillance camera app and spotted a large snake slithering across the door.
"We both freaked out. It was terrifying," Keller told KPRC-Houston. "We did not open the door because we both hate snakes."
Video first shows the snake dangling from above. It slithers around the dead bolt, reaches the door handle, and seems to be nosing around for a way inside. It falls, only to pop again from the below and begins climbing until it finds a stretch of trim in the middle of the door. There, it stretches out, as if taking a nap.
The couple tried knocking on their door from the inside, to frighten it away. Then, the video shows them flickering the lights, which didn't seem to bother the snake at all.
It finally left after about 10 minutes, she told media outlets. It was only later they found out it was nonvenomous. The next morning, they left the home through a different door, media outlets report.
"We think that it was coiled around our porch light," Keller told the Houston Chronicle. "Luckily it was just a rat snake, so, thankfully, not venomous."
The couple told media outlets they have lived in the neighborhood two years, and it's the first time they've seen a snake on the property.
South Carolinians have experienced similar front porch encounters involving coastal alligators.
Twice in the past two years, homeowners in S.C. have reported alligators on their porches, knocking and scratching on the door. In 2016, a Moncks Corner family reported an alligator appeared to be trying to ring their doorbell.
