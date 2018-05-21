Local

Spilled nails close multiple lanes of traffic on I-485 at South Tryon early Monday

By Mark Price

May 21, 2018 06:47 AM

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning drivers to expect delays on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop in south Charlotte, due to nails in the road.

Two right lanes are blocked at Exit 1 (South Tryon Street), and media outlets are reporting major backups.

The department tweeted out the warning at 6 a.m. and said multiple lanes of Interstate 485 are closed due to nails in the roadway.

TV station WSOC reported the nails were spilled in the road due to a crash.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said the lanes would remain blocked until 7:30 a.m. Monday

