Spilled nails close multiple lanes of traffic on I-485 at South Tryon early Monday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning drivers to expect delays on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop in south Charlotte, due to nails in the road.
Two right lanes are blocked at Exit 1 (South Tryon Street), and media outlets are reporting major backups.
The department tweeted out the warning at 6 a.m. and said multiple lanes of Interstate 485 are closed due to nails in the roadway.
TV station WSOC reported the nails were spilled in the road due to a crash.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said the lanes would remain blocked until 7:30 a.m. Monday
Comments