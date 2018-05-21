Family's pastor: Dad's mental illness to blame for 'insane and evil' crash into restaurant

SHARE COPY LINK Two people are dead and others are injured after a man crashed a car into Surf and Turf Lodge, a Bessemer City restaurant, around noon Sunday. The driver killed his daughter in the crash. WBTV

