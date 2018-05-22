Ric Flair beat him 200 times, but this wrestler is back at speedway to save more souls

SHARE COPY LINK Wrestler George South, who lost 200 times to Ric Flair, will be in a ring at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday and tell how God saved him as a trouble teenager. Charlotte Motor Speedway

Wrestler George South, who lost 200 times to Ric Flair, will be in a ring at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday and tell how God saved him as a trouble teenager. Charlotte Motor Speedway