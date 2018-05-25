She danced with unbridled joy when she got her diploma. Here's why.

SHARE COPY LINK A 44-year-old accountant received her bachelor's in business administration after years of balancing school with single teen motherhood, full-time work and a near-death experience. Her dance of praise went viral on her university's Facebook page. Anitia Dawkins Johnson C. Smith University

A 44-year-old accountant received her bachelor's in business administration after years of balancing school with single teen motherhood, full-time work and a near-death experience. Her dance of praise went viral on her university's Facebook page. Anitia Dawkins Johnson C. Smith University