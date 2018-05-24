'The car came straight through the dining room.' Then she recognized the driver.

A woman working at Bessemer City's Surf and Turf Lodge told a 911 dispatcher a car had driven into her restaurant's dining room Sunday — and partway through the call, she realized she knew the driver.
"I think he did it on purpose," she said. "And it was his family he drove the car into."
The man, 62-year-old Roger Self, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his daughter Katelyn Self and his daughter-in-law Amanda Self.
The three had sat down to dinner with their extended family around noon Sunday when Roger Self got up, left the dining room and returned behind the wheel of a Jeep, officials said. Roger Self's wife and son are still in the hospital.
The 911 caller said it looked like people might be trapped under the car.
"The car came straight through the dining room full of people," she said.
Then she apparently learned Roger Self was behind the wheel.
"OK, I know what just happened," she said. "That makes sense now."
She told the 911 dispatcher that she and Roger Self did CrossFit together. Earlier in the week, someone told her he was going through a mental breakdown, she said.
"He has, um, been in a severe depression and hasn't been leaving the house," she said.
When the Self family walked into the restaurant, she was glad to see Roger Self out and about, she said.
"I chatted with his son," she said. "I said, 'How is your dad doing?' and he said that he was doing OK but he's having problems."
Roger Self had asked family members to take away his guns and help with his business in the weeks leading up to the deadly crash, the family's pastor said earlier this week.
Family and friends were trying to help him, pastor Austin Rammell said, but finding treatment for severe depression and anxiety wasn't easy.
