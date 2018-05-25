Chick-fil-A fans jubilant as chain uses Charlotte as one of two test cities for new item

Charlotte is one of two cities in the nation being used as guinea pigs for a new Chick-Fil-A product called the Chick-n-Slider.
This is big news in a region where Chick-Fil-A has a cult following of fast food crazies known for throwing street parties when new locations open up, according to Nation's Restaurant News.
The Chick-n-Slider is being sold this summer only in Charlotte and Albuquerque, New Mexico, says the company.
It consists of a chicken filet on a Sister Schubert roll, with a honey butter spread, said a press release. (It does not include mayonnaise, but that didn't stop fans from arguing on Facebook over whether Chick-fil-A is using the "right" kind of mayonnaise: Duke's or Hellmann's.)
Social media is already gushing about the sliders, including a guy named Avi who tweeted that the news is “the most exciting thing about moving to Charlotte.”
Another fan, Lauren Teague, tweeted Chick-Fil-A made her “dreams have come true,” while a guy named Sean Kucharski of Andover, Massachusetts, is begging someone to mail him some sliders.
Nelson Royster, a Turkey farmer from Polkville, N.C., did a review on Facebook, with photos and a closeup video of him chewing a slider, his cheeks bulging.
“Hopefully...they will decide to keep them permanently everywhere,” he posted. “I promise you, you won’t be disappointed.”
The only complaint fans seem to have is the cost. QueenCityWeekend.com is reporting the sliders are sold for $2.49 or two for $4.69. That's too much, some posted on Facebook and Twitter.
“It’s smaller than a chicken biscuit, yet more expensive,” posted Michael Taylor on Facebook. “Great taste and concept, but (the) slider needs to be bigger or less (money.).”
