U.S. Forest Service warns of the dangers of Elk River Falls

Elk River Falls on the Appalachian Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest is a beautiful scenic attraction. It’s also one of the deadliest scenic attractions in Avery County, NC.
U.S. Forest Service - National Forests in North Carolina
Drone Video: NC teachers march in Raleigh

Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.

Carnegie Hero Medal Award recipient honored

The late Sarah Flonnie Meigs Holliman was honored Sunday by three generations of her family who placed the Carnegie Hero Medal Award she won over 100 years ago for saving a young boy from drowning in a well on her gravesite at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

BOOM Festival for the arts Charlotte

The BOOM festival in Plaza Midwood is Charlotte's annual showcase of contemporary and experimental art, featuring a unique coalition of artists, volunteers, nonprofits, and local businesses and organizations transforming how art is made and shared