Huntersville honors fallen veterans at Memorial Day ceremony

Driven inside by intermittent rain showers several hundred people stood shoulder to shoulder inside American Legion Post 321 to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day in Huntersville.
They listened to patriotic music sung by the Community Singers of Lake Norman and to speeches remembering fallen military members.
"We're here today to celebrate Memorial Day," said Bill Oxford, past state Commander of the American Legion. "Today is about those who served this nation and made the supreme sacrifice in service to it."
