Fallen Heroes honored at Memorial Day Ceremony in Huntersville, N.C.

Driven inside by intermittent rain showers several hundred people stood shoulder to shoulder inside American Legion Post 321 to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day in Huntersville .
John D. Simmons
Drone Video: NC teachers march in Raleigh

Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.

Carnegie Hero Medal Award recipient honored

The late Sarah Flonnie Meigs Holliman was honored Sunday by three generations of her family who placed the Carnegie Hero Medal Award she won over 100 years ago for saving a young boy from drowning in a well on her gravesite at Forest Lawn Cemetery.