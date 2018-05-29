Watch a monarch butterfly emerge from its chrysalis

The Holly Hill Police Department in Florida released surveillance video from an incident at a Little Caesar's pizza shop where a man wearing a "clown mask" attacked an employee with a wooden board and a pair of scissors as he was leaving work.
Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.
New video clips from a student who was in the Warsaw, NC Waffle House the night Anthony Wall was choked and slammed to the ground by police officer Frank Moss shows what happened inside the restaurant that led to the violent arrest on May 5, 2018.
Hundreds of local educators who did not attend the Raleigh teacher march march gathered Wednesday in First Ward Park for a Charlotte March for Students and Rally for Respect event supporting better pay and school funding for NC teachers.
Laura Vinroot Poole talks about how Charlotteans can look their most exotic. She celebrated the 20th anniversary of her leading-edge boutique Capitol with a fashion-star-studded party at North Corner Haven Farm.
The late Sarah Flonnie Meigs Holliman was honored Sunday by three generations of her family who placed the Carnegie Hero Medal Award she won over 100 years ago for saving a young boy from drowning in a well on her gravesite at Forest Lawn Cemetery.