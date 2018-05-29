Tornado confirmed by police in Gaston County Tuesday night

A tornado was confirmed by police in Gaston County on Tuesday night.
At 9:04 p.m., the tornado was seen seven miles east of Gastonia, near Cramerton, moving north at 15 mph., the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C., reported.
"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," the NWS said in its warning. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."
The National Weather Service urged everyone to seek shelter.
At 9:12 p.m., the warning was lifted for the rest of the Charlotte area. The storm that prompted the warning had weakened "below severe limits" and had left the area, according to NWS.
The original warning was issued for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties and York County, S.C.
Torrential rains were still possible despite the lifting of the tornado warning, NWS said.
Flood warnings were issued for west, southwest and northwest Charlotte and much of Gaston and Lincoln counties.
A flood warning also was in effect from about 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. for northeastern Greenville County and west-central Spartanburg County in upstate South Carolina.
At 9:24 p.m., river gauges along the Middle Tyger River near Gramling measured 11 feet, according to the NWS.
At 11.5 feet, the Middle Tyger River will begin to flood the bridge and the approaches on Mount Lebanon Road, NWS meteorologists said.
