Rains leave a wreck in their wake

After two weeks of sometimes torrential rains western North Carolina towns like Edneyville have been left to pick up the pieces and to rebuild their lives.
John D. Simmons
Drone Video: NC teachers march in Raleigh

Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.

Carnegie Hero Medal Award recipient honored

The late Sarah Flonnie Meigs Holliman was honored Sunday by three generations of her family who placed the Carnegie Hero Medal Award she won over 100 years ago for saving a young boy from drowning in a well on her gravesite at Forest Lawn Cemetery.