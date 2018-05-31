She fell asleep at the wheel of her SUV before fatal Belmont crash, police say

A passenger in an SUV was killed in a crash in Belmont early Thursday, after police determined the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
Maily Xyong, was driving the SUV on Interstate 85 near exit 27, when she fell asleep shortly before 4 a.m., according to a news release police.
Xyong lost control of the vehicle and it swerved off the right side of the interstate. The car struck a parked tractor trailer, Belmont police officials said.
Hieng Chea, the passenger of the SUV, died at the scene.
Xyong was taken to Novant Presbyterian Hospital for minor injuries, officials said.
Additional details weren't available.
