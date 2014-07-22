Charlotte pediatrician charged with indecent exposure

Editor's Note: On December 4, 2014, the indecent exposure charge against Allen Cherer was voluntarily dismissed, records show. The charge was subsequently expunged from his record.
A Charlotte pediatrician was arrested Sunday and charged with indecent exposure.
Dr. Allen Cherer “did willfully expose the private parts of his body in a public place and in the presence of another person” at a rest stop along Interstate 77, according to police records. The charge is a misdemeanor.
Cherer, 63, is employed at Carolinas HealthCare System in Charlotte. Spokesman Kevin McCarthy said the doctor has been put on administrative leave.
Cherer began working at the hospital just over a year ago as a neonatologist, a physician who deals with the care of newborn infants.
Cherer was taken into custody but has been released on the promise to appear in court.
The incident occurred last Wednesday at a rest stop along I-77 just north of the state border, according to police records.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials said police initially responded to the location in connection with a suspiciously occupied vehicle.
Comments