Ralph Havis has won more than $1.3 million from lottery

Ralph Havis, the owner of Greensboro's Beef Burger restaurant, is one of the state's most prolific lottery winners. He's won at least 46 times for more than $1.3 million since 2008.
Video by John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Local

B.T.E.P. 3-on-3 street basketball tournament

B.T.E.P. held its first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the South Mint Street area of Uptown Charlotte on Saturday. B.T.E.P (Bringing Together Extraordinary People) is a nonprofit which provides grants to underfunded youth athletic programs and provides programs for under-served youth. The games brought together players from a variety of ages and skill levels, competing on five street courts. Winners from the Saturday 3-on-3 tournament will compete for the Championship on Sunday from 6-9 pm at Johnson C. Smith University Brayboy Gym, with members of the final winning team competing against a team of celebrities and professional athletes in the Celeb 3 on 3 Championship Game. A percentage of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit under-funded athletic programs, as well as help to create an anti-bullying program for Title One schools in Mecklenburg County. Novant, the title sponsor, provided up to 200 free clinics to the community.

Local

Funeral for Officer Tim Brackeen

Mourners gathered at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC on Friday to pay respect to officer Tim Brackeen. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant last Saturday. He passed away on Monday at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte as a result of those injuries. Police officers, North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory were among the attendees.

Local

Welcoming Patrick Cannon

Tony Fabiano, the President of the Homeowners Association in former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon's neighborhood, spoke to the media on Thursday.

Editor's Choice Videos