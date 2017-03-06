Tour de Food

Food tours are offered on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Plan to walk about 1.6 miles for sampling of tastes at a handful of downtown Davidson restaurants.
Marty Price

South Charlotte

Wreaths across America 2016

Saturday morning cadets (most aged 12-18 years old) from Charlotte's MER NC 111 Search and Rescue squadron placed wreaths at the graves of veterans in Pineville's Crown Memorial Park cemetery. It was part of the National Wreaths Across America event, a day when people across the country placed wreaths in cemeteries nationwide, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Local

Gifts for kids and help for adults

The Salvation Army is adding more social programs to help parents besides the annual push to help get children Christmas gifts through the Empty Stocking Fund. They sponsored a job fair for people coming to register for Christmas gifts for their children

Community

Celebrating Rosh Hashana

Students at Charlotte Jewish Day school celebrated the Jewish New Year earlier this month by making shofars. The students used horns from Kosher animals to create instruments that were blown in celebration of Rosh Hashana.

Editor's Choice Videos