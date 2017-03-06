Tour de Food

Saturday morning cadets (most aged 12-18 years old) from Charlotte's MER NC 111 Search and Rescue squadron placed wreaths at the graves of veterans in Pineville's Crown Memorial Park cemetery. It was part of the National Wreaths Across America event, a day when people across the country placed wreaths in cemeteries nationwide, including Arlington National Cemetery.
The Salvation Army is adding more social programs to help parents besides the annual push to help get children Christmas gifts through the Empty Stocking Fund. They sponsored a job fair for people coming to register for Christmas gifts for their children
On senior night, Darius Johnson, who has served four years as manager of the soccer teams at Providence High School, got to live his dream. He was in the starting lineup for one of the biggest games of the year.
Students at Charlotte Jewish Day school celebrated the Jewish New Year earlier this month by making shofars. The students used horns from Kosher animals to create instruments that were blown in celebration of Rosh Hashana.