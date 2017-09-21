How to apply for a Charlotte Observer 2018 summer internship

The Charlotte Observer, the largest newspaper in the Carolinas, is accepting applications for 2018 newsroom summer internships.
From Day 1 of your internship, you will be welcomed as part of The Charlotte Observer staff. We expect our interns to function as beginning professionals from their first day: that is, to report or shoot video for stories ready to be edited for digital and print publication.
Our summer learning program – Observer U – includes weekly seminars in which experienced reporters and editors discuss such topics such as reporting and writing news stories, researching public documents, shooting video on deadline assignments and understanding libel law. Each intern works with a mentor and can expect regular feedback and side-by-side editing. We are committed to helping you develop as a journalist.
Some paid summer internships are available. We also have several academic interns each year. These students receive college credit or academic consideration for working here. To be eligible, a candidate must provide written authorization they’ll receive credit or recognition from the college.
We prefer to hire rising seniors, but students at all levels of college are eligible. We prefer candidates who’ve worked a previous internship at a daily newspaper. A journalism major is not required.
A car is required. Interns must pass a drug test before they can begin work.
Applications for 2018 internships are being accepted now. They should include a cover letter, resume, five work samples and an autobiography of about 500 words. The deadline is Nov. 1, 2017 – but please send as soon as possible.
To apply, please email your application to Gary Schwab, the editor in charge of interns, at gschwab@charlotteobserver.com. Or mail your application package to June Lancaster, Newsroom, The Charlotte Observer, PO Box 30308, Charlotte, NC, 28230.
Comments