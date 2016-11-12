This youth pastor was born with no arms, but that doesn’t stop him from ministry

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire Pause

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

1:57 Charlotte Vets: Goldie Stribling

1:18 US Airways Captain Lori Cline

3:27 U.S. Rep. Alma Adams gives victory speech

2:04 'Sully' official trailer

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

1:39 Up in the air on a WWII C-46 aircraft with veterans and volunteer pilots on Veterans Day