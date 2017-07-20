A bubble entertainer finds purpose in Charlotte

Steve Langley, a professional bubble entertainer, helped promote kindness through bubble blowing at the Global Bubble Parade May 28.
At the parade, Langley’s goofy, laid-back demeanor went along well with his black, short-sleeved collared shirt coated in bubbles of various colors. With a contraption made of fishing poles and rope that he made himself, Langley produced dozens of bubbles in the blink of an eye. Both the children and adults at the parade were blown away by Langley’s bubble-making skills, and they weren’t the only ones.
Langley has been interviewed by WBTV and is used to getting attention for his bubble-blowing abilities. He broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chain of hanging soap bubbles by five bubbles.
Langley has been in the entertainment business for 30 years, and is a strong believer in the power of relationships. He has used his connections to help him get numerous gigs in extraordinary places.
He has performed in China, at Disney World and even at the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency.
However, his purpose for attending the Global Bubble Parade was more for enjoyment than to showcase his talent for bubble-blowing. He volunteered at the parade after he found out about it through a friend who works at Dulcop America.
Dulcop America is a soap manufacturing company that aims to bring awareness to the necessity of play and creativity in the lives of people of all ages. The company caters to the creativity of both children and adults, and offers two brands of bubbles: Bubble World for kids and Burst for adults.
Dulcop America hosted the Charlotte portion of Global Bubble Parade. The company made sure that everyone who attended the parade received complementary bubbles that were wheeled around during the walk.
Charlotte was just one of the one hundred cities across the world that participated in the global bubble parade on May 28. The parade aims to promote everyday mindfulness and to build inclusive communities.
One attendee said, "You can't blow bubbles and not smile."
Similarly, Langley said that working in the bubble industry is “like getting paid to make people smile.”
After a juggling gig one day, Langley was playing around with bubbles. One of the bubbles floated over to an audience member in a wheelchair who reached up and popped it. Later, the man’s nurse told Langley that that was the first time the man had smiled in six months.
He said people appreciate this “universal medium of fun” because they can easily relate to it and understand it.
In today's society, Langley added, "Bubbles are more necessary now than they ever have been.”
This story was written as a part of the Charlotte Observer’s high school journalism Explorer Post. Questions? Email Corey Inscoe at cinscoe@charlotteobserver.com.
