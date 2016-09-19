People in the news: Lake Norman, Sept. 19, 2016

New hire
McIntosh Law Firm: Rachel Garcia has joined the firm as an attorney offering legal services in the area of civil litigation focusing on business matters and personal injury. Garcia has successfully represented clients and companies prosecuting and defending catastrophic losses, including serious injury and wrongful death cases.
She comes from the Chicago, Ill., area where she practiced with the Attorney General’s Office as well as private practice and the Chicago Board of Education.
Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce
Leadership Program: The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce has accepted 18 area high school juniors in its 2016-2017 Junior Leadership Lake Norman program. The program is coordinated by the 2015-2016 graduates of the chamber’s Adult Leadership Lake Norman as a service project. Students will learn more about their community during the eight-month program.
The students were selected on the basis of their previous and potential leadership ability and community involvement. This year’s class includes students from Cannon School, Davidson Day School, Hough High School, Lake Norman Charter, Pine Lake Preparatory and The Community School of Davidson. The students are: Brandon Greer, Jasming Jones, Nicole Long, Lauren Bush, Grace Elliott, Chase Allred, Julia Carr, Madeleine DeSena, Olivia Thomas, Elizabeth Kurtz, Eito Yuminami, Isabella Dyson, Spencer Holshouser, Abby Kunz, Nathan Leach, Clio Maxwell, Emma Rizo and Sara Tomalis.
The program kicked off with a retreat at Rural Hill.
Supporting business sponsors include Tenders Fresh Food, Artisan Signs and Graphics, Carolina Office Systems, Duke Energy, EnergyUnited, Jason Colvin – State Farm Insurance, Lepage Johnson Realty Group, Raymer Kepner Funeral Home and Crematorium, Rural Hill, The McIntosh Law Firm, and The Range at Lake Norman.
Cornelius Police
Promotions: On Aug. 1, the Cornelius Police Department promoted 10 officers within the department to the ranks of captain, lieutenant, sergeants and corporals.
▪ Capt. Jennifer Thompson has been with the department since 2001. A graduate of Basic Law Enforcement Training from Central Piedmont Community College, Thompson has been a patrol officer, detective, detective sergeant, criminal investigations lieutenant and patrol lieutenant. Thompson will serve as the captain of the Field Operations Division.
▪ Lt. Tony Sharpe has been a member of the department since 2004 and is being promoted from patrol sergeant to patrol lieutenant. A graduate of Basic Law Enforcement Training from Mitchell Community College, Sharpe has been a patrol officer, detective and training/recruiting sergeant.
▪ Sgt. Matthew Figaro graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Mitchell Community College and has been a member of the department since 2011. Figaro has been a patrol officer, detective and member of the SWAT Team and will serve as a patrol sergeant.
▪ Sgt. Vaughn Griffin graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training in 2006 from Central Piedmont Community College. A member of the department since 2007, Griffin has been a traffic officer since 2010 and will serve as a patrol sergeant.
▪ Cpl. W. Lee Cook has been a member of the department for 12 years. A graduate of Basic Law Enforcement Training at Central Piedmont Community College, Cook has been a patrol officer, detective and officer in the Support Services Division. Cook will serve in Community Services.
▪ Cpl. Mathew Ferrucci graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Mitchell Community College and joined the department in 2006. Ferrucci has been a patrol officer, field training officer, detective and a member of the Lake Enforcement Division. Ferrucci will continue to serve on Lake Patrol.
▪ Cpl. Derek Queen graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Mitchell Community College and joined the department in 2010. Queen has been a patrol officer and member of the Lake Enforcement Division. Corporal Queen will continue to serve as a K9 Officer.
▪ Cpl. Robert Russell joined the department in 2003 and graduated Basic Law Enforcement Training at Central Piedmont Community College. Russell has been a patrol officer, detective and traffic officer. Russell will continue to serve as a K9 officer.
▪ Cpl. Daniel Waltman graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Central Piedmont Community College and joined the department in 2003. Waltman has been a patrol officer, school resource officer and detective. Waltman will continue to serve in the Criminal Investigations Division.
▪ Cpl. Robin Watts has been a member of the department since 2009, graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Mitchell Community College and has been a school resource officer. Watts will serve in the Special Services Division.
45 years of service
American Airlines: The company recently honored more than 200 employees celebrating at least 45 years of service and 35 or more years for pilots due to the mandatory retirement age. These special employees’ tenure with the airline combine to total nearly 10,000 years of experience. Among them, were the following Lake Norman residents:
▪ Debra Barron of Huntersville, 45 years as a flight attendant with American Airlines.
▪ Robert L. Bauer of Huntersville, 35 years as a pilot with American Airlines.
▪ Eugene Dayman of Huntersville, 45 years as an airport customer service agent with American Airlines.
▪ Joseph Gomez of Huntersville, 45 years as a customer service supervisor with American Airlines.
▪ James Richards of Denver, 45 years as a maintenance inspectors with American Airlines.
▪ Ed W. Solek Jr., of Denver, 37 years as a pilot with American Airlines.
▪ M.P. Soutullo of Mooresville, 35 years as a pilot with American Airlines.
▪ W.B. Curtis of Mooresville, 35 years as a pilot with American Airlines.
▪ James s. Morris III, of Mooresville, 37 years as a pilot with American Airlines.
▪ Norman Oakley of Mooresville, 50 years as a maintenance inspector with American Airlines.
American Institute of Building Design
Award: Huntersville business owner Kevin Holdridge of KDH Residential Designs, a certified professional building designer, certified green professional and president of the American Institute of Building Design, earned the 2016 “Designer of the Year” Award recently at the annual summer conference held Denver, Colo. www.kdresidentialdesigns.com.
Comments