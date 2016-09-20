Briefly: Lake Norman, Sept. 20, 2016

Cornelius
Attention veterans: The town continues to collect names of Cornelius veterans interested in having their name inscribed on the Cornelius Veterans Monument. So far, more than 1,100 names of veterans living or deceased who are or were Cornelius residents are engraved.
If you or a loved one has served in the United States Armed Forces, received an honorable discharge, and lived in Cornelius at some point, your name can be engraved on the wall.
If you would like to have a name added to the wall, complete the Name Inscription Application and submit it on-line at cornelius.org or by mail. The deadline for the 2016 inscription is Oct. 3.
If you have any questions, please contact the town clerk at 704-892-6031.
Mooresville
New deputy police chief: Maj. R. Bryan Anderson has been named deputy police chief for the Mooresville Police Department.
Anderson has been with Mooresville Police Department since 1999, having served as patrol officer, special response team leader, lieutenant, captain and most recently as major. Prior to joining the Mooresville Police Department, he served with the Salisbury Police Department for eight years. Anderson earned his bachelor of business administration in administration of justice from Catawba College and his master of justice administration from Methodist University.
Anderson served as interim police chief following the retirement of former Chief Carl Robbins in December 2015 until Damon Williams joined the department as police chief in April 2016.
Huntersville
Yard waste heights: Yard waste can be no taller than 12 inches above the rim of your trash container. If your yard waste exceeds this height requirement, please cut limbs into smaller segments to fit inside your yard waste container; arrange for a brush pickup through the town website, www.huntersville.org, fees apply; or take the yard waste to a Mecklenburg County Full Service Convenience Center, http://charmeck.org.
Fall bulb sale
North Meckelenburg High School: The horticulture department is starting the fall bulb sale. Please purchase bulbs online now at http://groups.dutchmillbulbs.com/northmecklenburghighschoolhorticulture.php.. They will be shipped directly to you. Bulbs should be planted this fall to ensure beautiful blooms in the spring.
