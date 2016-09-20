Davidson linebacker Nate Casey honored for good works

1:35 Cautions for Lake Norman boaters who raft-up Pause

1:25 Having fun to build, and strengthen, relationships

1:44 Kid's Festival in Davidson

0:53 Hough High student starts no makeup week to encourage self-love among peers

0:48 Billy Wilson Discusses Lakefront Vegetation Destruction

1:08 Blind volunteer teaches reading to kids

2:41 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 09.20.16

2:53 NC House speaker responds to Charlotte mayor's resistance on HB2 reset

0:38 Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart injures hamstring

0:56 Charlotte City Council won't consider repeal Monday

2:35 Watch the trailer for 'Storks'