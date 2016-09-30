Teross Young steps up to the mayoral plate

In 2013, when Teross Young first ran for a seat on the Troutman Town Board, he had no idea that in less than three years, he would be tapped to become the town’s leader.
However, due to the early departure of former Mayor Ron Wyatt for a job with Iredell County, Young was named mayor at the board’s September meeting, thus becoming the first African-American Mayor in the town’s 111-year history.
Young, 46, an executive with Delhaize America, the parent company of Food Lion, is humbled by the rapid developments.
“Right from the start three years ago, it was never my goal to make history, just to offer my time and talents for the residents of Troutman.”
He will hold the office of mayor until the 2017 election, at which time the seat will be open for anyone to run. The post comes with a $6,000 salary.
By all accounts, Young has made quite a favorable impression.
“It has been a pleasure working with him as a council member,” said Councilwoman Sally Williams. “I have every confidence that he will do a superb job as mayor and lead the council in the right direction for the best interest of Troutman and its citizens.”
He assumes office at a time when race relations have once again become a focal point across the country and Young isn’t shy from speaking about them.
“I see race relations in Troutman as a small microcosm of the larger society. We are making progress in many areas, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure we are a more inclusive community.”
As far as Troutman’s government is concerned, Young thinks it’s headed in the right direction.
“We have a vision and mission that the council created a couple of years ago and our goal is to continue to move forward making our town the best place to live, work and play. I don’t think that’s any different than the goals of former Mayors Richardson or Wyatt.”
Young grew up in Troutman and attended South Iredell High School. He went to work for the Food Lion Corp. in 1993, and, after working for a while in Charlotte, was transferred to Florida for five years before returning to Troutman. He and his wife, Renee, were married in 1996 and have a son, Tyler, who is 15 years old.
According to the 2010 census, Troutman’s makeup is roughly 73 percent white, 22 perent African-Amerian, 2 percent Asian and Indian, and 3 percent mixed or other.
Young was the first black town board member.
African-Americans have served in other Lake Norman communities. For example, Nannie Potts was the first female and black Cornelius mayor, and Thurman Ross has nearly two decades of service on the Cornelius town board.
