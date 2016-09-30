Happening nearby: Lake Norman Oct. 5-11, 2016

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Theater
‘Over the River & Through the Woods’:
Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. He sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job that would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. The news doesn’t sit so well. Thus begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around. $12-$20. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. 8 p.m. Oct. 6. 2 p.m. Oct. 9.
Specal Event
“A Night To Live Your Life On Purpose” Gala:
Young Elites friends and family come together for a night of fun, food, and inspiration and to celebrate the amazing things that are happening through Young Elites. $50 per person $50. The Peninsula Yacht Club, 18501 Harbor Light Blvd., Cornelius. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 6.
Mooresville Farmers Market:
Local, seasonal produce available at the market. Ask a Master Gardener event. Liberty Park, 225 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 8.
Community Blood Drive:
Free ticket voucher for donors. Call 704-972-4700 or go to www.cbcc.us to make an appointment at any location. Regal Cinemas Birkdale Stadium 16, 16950 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville. 704-895-7997. 2:30-6 p.m. Oct. 8.
Annual Carolina Renaissance Festival & Artisan MarketPlace:
Visit carolina.renfestinfo.com for information. $23, $13 children 5-12 advance; $24, $14 children 5-12 day of event; free for children younger than 5. Carolina Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds, 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville. 704-896-5544. www.RenFestInfo.com. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
Oktoberfest Is Back:
Healthy Home Market will have a $5 meal special that includes deli made sausage, bag of pretzels and a drink. We will also have music and a beer vendor. Healthy Home Market, 261 Griffith St., Davidson. 704-892-6191. healthyhomemkt.com. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 8.
Cabarrus Quilters Guild:
The Cabarrus Quilters Guild gathers for its monthly meeting. Free. Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union St. N., Concord. 704-782-1109. www.foresthillumc.org. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10.
Old-Fashioned BBQ & Candidate Forum
Incumbent John Bradford, a Republican, will face independent Jane Campbell for a lively discussion about issues in N.C. House District 98. $8. The price includes a pork barbecue lunch. Cornelius Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Oct. 11.
Sports
Paws 4 Soldiers Charity Golf Tournament:
Second Annual benefit golf tournament supporting Paws 4 Soldiers, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides service dogs and training to North Carolina veterans with PTSD/TBI at no cost to the veteran. Call Mark Dyvig for info, 704-641-6282. $60 per player: Includes green fee, golf cart, refreshments and 18 holes. Mallard Head Country Club, 185 Mallard Way, Mooresville. 704-664-7031. www.mallardheadcc.com. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5.
Bank of America 500:
This 500-mile battle could make or break someone’s championship hopes. Be sure to get to the track early as Hunter Hayes headlines a free pre-race concert. $60-$400. Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 7 p.m. Oct. 8.
Art
Open Studio:
Open Studio every Tuesday at the Gallery. Bring your project and work with other artists. Or just stop by to visit. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. S., Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
Senior activities & workshops
THE JOURNEY OF GRIEF:
Grief is the normal natural response to the loss of someone or something important. It is unique to the individual experiencing it and there is no general timetable for completing it. Join a support group that offers an opportunity to learn coping skills and techniques in a supportive environment. Amy Weatherup, who has worked with the senior population for 25 years, will facilitate the group on the first Wednesday of each month. Please call 704-662-3337 if you plan to attend. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. www.iredellcoa.com. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Oct. 5.
Living Healthy with Diabetes:
Living with or caring for someone with Diabetes can affect your quality of life. This workshop will give you the support you need to find practical ways to deal with diabetes. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Do You Experience Ringing In Your Ears?:
This could be coming from damage done to your hearing. Hearing problems addressed early on can prevent further damage to your hearing. Have your hearing checked for free and answer a few simple questions. Screenings are provided by the office of Dr. Roy Lewis. No selling or soliciting takes place. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
HALLOWEEN GAMES NIGHT POTLUCK:
Come play One Night Ultimate Werewolf. Bring your favorite dinner item to share and join in fun games, as we socialize and make new friends. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
SISC SINGLE SENIOR’S AUTUMN PICNIC:
The Single Seniors will have their fall picnic at Magla Park. Bring a well-filled basket and join in the fun. The Single Seniors focus on making new friends, going places together and having an all-around good time. Regular group meetings are held at the South Iredell Senior Center on the third Monday of every month at noon. Free. Magla Park, 93 Spencer St, Mooresville 28115. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-2 p.m. Oct. 6.
Need to Improve Your Balance?:
Tai chi is designed to improve balance, increase range of motion, circulation and leg strength, as well as decrease arthritic pain. Open tai chi classes meet every Monday from 11 a.m.-noon for advanced students and from 12:15-1:15 p.m. for beginners. $6. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. Oct. 10.
MASSAGE THERAPY:
Senior rate is $20 for a 30-minute session. Call 704-662-3337 for information and to schedule your appointment. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. www.iredellcoa.com. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11.
Nature
Park After Dark:
Come explore McDowell Nature Preserve at night. Learn about animal eye shade and other adaptations nocturnal animals have. Registration is required. Dress appropriately for the weather and bring sturdy hiking shoes. Please bring a flashlight and water. Free. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
Farmers Market:
Village at Robinson Farm, 8410 Rea Road, Charlotte. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5 and 8.
Hike for Healing:
Studies are showing that there are many healing benefits to walking in the woods. Join us to connect with nature. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Evening Kayak at Mountain Island Lake:
Join a naturalist for a relaxing paddle on Mountain Island Lake, taking in the natural beauty while discovering the importance of this habitat to wildlife and human life. Meet at Latta Plantation Nature Center. Time on water is about 90 minutes. $15 single; $20 tandem. Latta Plantation Nature Center, 6211 Sample Road, Huntersville. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
Family Fort Building:
Learn the survival skill of shelter building with your family. Work together using materials found in the woods to build a sturdy, weather-resistant shelter. Registration is required. Dress appropriately for the weather. Wear closed-toe shoes for hiking. Bring water and insect repellant if desired. Work gloves are recommended. Free. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3 p.m. Oct. 7.
The Nature of Greenways: Clark’s Creek Greenway:
This is a relaxed walk with stops along the way to discover the natural side of these active green spaces. Meet at Mallard Creek Elementary, 9801 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte 28262. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 7.
Basic Home Composting 101:
Mecklenburg County’s Waste Reduction program teaches the basics of home composting and the benefits of waste reduction/recycling. Learn how and what to compost and the uses and benefits of composting. Also learn the Do’s and Don’ts of Waste Reduction/Recycling. Free event. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - University City Regional, 301 East W. T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 8.
Forest Harvest Hike:
Join a naturalist as we discover the offerings of our local forest. This time of year our forest are full of fruits, nuts and seeds. Join us as we explore the variety of foods and find out which wildlife eat them. Must be able to hike 1 mile on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 3-4 p.m. Oct. 8.
Reedy Creek Adult Naturalist Club:
Are you curious about the natural world around you. Are you interested in what you are seeing in our local nature preserves or your backyard? Have you ever taken an hour just to walk a mile because you are stopping to look at/identify what you see? If so this is the group for you! We will come together to explore various Nature Preserves throughout the county as we take a closer look at our surroundings. Meet at Stephens Road Nature Preserve. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8.
PhotoWILD!:
Amateur and professional photographers alike will enjoy this professional photo shoot featuring Carolina Raptor Center’s resident raptors. Each day highlights 20 different raptors in unique settings each day. The morning starts with an early-bird breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by six, 30-minute sessions, including a free-flight rotation with some of our flight show superstars. $25 to $150 depending how many days you attend. www.naturefind.com. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 8.
50th Anniversary Symposium:
Join UNC Charlotte’s Botanical Gardens for a 50th Anniversary Symposium featuring keynote presentations by Amy Stewart, best-selling author of “The Drunken Botanist,” and Steve Aitken, editor of “Fine Gardening” magazine. Learn about the gardens’ history and their future with lectures, a luncheon and small-group tours. Complimentary parking will be available in the Union Deck; attire is Sunday casual (walking shoes are encouraged).$99. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, McMillan Greenhouse, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte. 704-687-0720. gardens.uncc.edu. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8.
Holiday Brews: Botanical Cordials & Infusions to Spice Up the Season:
Kevin Gavagan of The Haunt Bar in Charlotte will be providing ideas and tips for the holiday season. Free. www.mastergardenersunioncountync.org. Union County Agricultural & Conference Center, 3230 Presson Road, Monroe. www.co.union.nc.us/LivingHere/AgriculturalConferenceCenter.aspx. 7-8 p.m. Oct. 8.
Fall Bulb & Plant Sale: Union County Master Gardeners:
Fall is the ideal time for planting. See unique fall bulbs, perennials from the Teaching Garden, and a selection of container trees and shrubs. Also on sale/for pickup will be rain barrels and composters. www.mastergardenersunioncountync.org. Union County Agricultural & Conference Center, 3230 Presson Road, Monroe. www.co.union.nc.us/LivingHere/AgriculturalConferenceCenter.aspx. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8.
Current Environmental Issues:
Feeling like you’re out-of-the-loop when it comes to environmental issues? Join an educator from McDowell Nature Center to learn, discuss and participate in an activity to better understand some of these pressing issues. Registration is required. Free. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10 a.m. Oct. 8.
Trail Work Day:
All Trail Work Days are at Sparrow Springs Visitor Center. Free. ncparks.gov/crowders-mountain-state-park. Crowders Mountain State Park, 522 Park Office Ln., Kings Mountain. 704-853-5375. www.ncparks.gov. 8-11:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. Oct. 10.
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Monthly 2-hour meeting of fellowship, education and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Marion Diehl Recreation Center, 2219 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 704-432-0237. www.charmeck.org. Oct. 6.
