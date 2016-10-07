Happening nearby: Lake Norman, Oct. 12, 2016

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Art
34th Annual Artoberfest:
This judged art show and competition will host many local and talented artists’ recent paintings, drawings, pottery, sculpture and more. An opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14. Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville. 704-663-6661. www.magart.org. 12-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Music
An Evening with David Wilcox:
David Wilcox at Homefront Music with guest Paul Sprawl. $25. Wynfield Clubhouse, 14301 Wynfield Creek Parkway, Huntersville. 8-10 p.m. Oct. 14.
Theater
‘Over the River & Through the Woods’:
Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job which would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. The news doesn’t sit so well. Thus begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around. $12-$20. davidsoncommunityplayers.org. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. 8 p.m. Oct. 13. 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
Special Event
Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail:
170-acre farm is transformed into the scariest haunted trail in the region. $25. Carrigan Farms, 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville. 704-664-1450. www.carriganfarms.com. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 13. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 14. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 15. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 16.
Chamber candidates forum:
The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce will host a two-hour forum featuring the North Carolina House Race District 92 between newcomers Chaz Beasley, a Democrat, and Danae Caulfield, a Republican. Huntersville Town Hall Meeting Chambers, 101 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville. 704-875-7000. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13.
16th Annual Antique Tractor Show & Pull:
The Stumptown Tractor Club show offers something to see and do for people of all ages. The event kicks off 4 p.m. Oct. 14 and will feature the garden tractor pull that night. On Oct.15, the pull events will feature an antique stock tractor pull, a super stock pull, a modified pull, and a 4WD truck pull. Throughout the weekend, attendees may observe various demonstrations and hands on exhibits such as a hay press, sawmill, corn shredder, steam engine and more. In addition to the exhibits, there will be vendors. $5 entry. Hodges Family Farm, 3900 Rocky River Road E., Charlotte. 704-608-8897. hodgesfarmnc.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14-16.
Rescue Ranch Corn Maze:
Nine-acre corn maze featuring a barnyard design and one of the ranch’s most popular ambassadors. $8 for 13 and older; $5 for kids 2-12; free for children younger than 2. Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville. 704-768-0909. www.rescueranch.com. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 13. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 14. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 15.
Second Annual Makers’ Market:
Ticket sales will benefit the Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont Scholarship Fund, offering scholarships and financial assistance to girls who would not be able to afford to participate in the program. $5 admission. Merinos Home Furnishings Warehouse, 500 S. Main St., Mooresville. 704-660-0445. www.merinosfurniture.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15.
Yoga on the Green:
This annual event brings together The Bindu yoga studio in partnership with Carolinas Health System to promote heart health. Two outdoor yoga classes (beginner at 11 a.m. and Vinyasa at 1:15 p.m.), physicians from CHS on hand to answer questions, and cooking demonstrations and healthy snacks provided by The Heirloom Restaurant. Free; donations to support the Davidson Farmers Market Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Davidson Town Green, Main St., Davidson. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
4th Annual Laketoberfest Music & Brew Festival:
Family-friendly event will feature local craft breweries, food trucks, kid’s zone and live music from local bands. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Lake Norman Wildlife Conservationists. Bailey Road Park, 11536 Bailey Road, Cornelius. 704-892-6031. 4-9 p.m. Oct. 15.
Odell Lions Club Fall Bar-B-Que:
Annual Fall fundraiser to help support the Visually Impaired Persons and Camp Dogwood, a facility for the blind located on Lake Norman. Hickory smoked pork and chicken BBQ, slaw, sauce, BBQ beans. $8 per plate, bulk pork $8 per pint, pork sandwich $3 or four for $10. Desserts and local honey available for sale. Odell Lions Club, 2000 Odell School Rd, Concord. 704-996-0387. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15.
Mooresville Farmers Market:
Liberty Park, 225 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 15.
Annual Carolina Renaissance Festival & Artisan MarketPlace:
Visit carolina.renfestinfo.com for information and full schedule. $23, $13 children 5-12 advance; $24, $14 children 5-12 day of event; free for children younger than 5. www.carolina.renfestinfo.com. Carolina Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds, 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville. 704-896-5544. www.RenFestInfo.com. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
Fall Health & Wellness Fair:
Business and community organizations will share health and safety information. Family oriented. Birkdale Village, 16805 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville. 704-895-8744. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15.
Rescue Ranch Fall Fun Days:
Families can enjoy hayrides, animal presentations, arts and crafts, a straw maze and barrel train, hay art, pumpkin painting, a scarecrow contest, games and more. $10 for ages 13 years and older; $7.50 for kids 2-12 years; free for children younger than 2. Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville. 704-768-0909. www.rescueranch.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15.
Herbal Gifts Workshop:
Herbal body care, herbal edibles, liqueurs, herbal teas and more are simple to make and fun to give. Taste delicious recipes, watch demos of others, and make some to take home. Materials and instructions provided. Cost $35 or two for $60. Mills Garden Herb Farm, 732 Mills Garden Road, Statesville. 704-873-3361. millsgardenherbfarm.com. 2-5 p.m. Oct. 16.
Dove House ‘Children’s Voice Luncheon’:
Annual Fundraiser for Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. We provide services for sexually abused children. No tickets needed. Lunch provided by Pomodoro’s Restaurant. An appea lfor donations is made after the program. No ticket sales. Must RSVP. The Cove Church, 197 Langtree Road, Mooresville. 704-655-3000. www.covechurch.org. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 18.
Activities for seniors
Flu shots:
If you present your Medicare/Medicaid card, provider will file for you; otherwise the cost is $25 per person by cash or check. Call 704-662-3337 for an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted as openings are available. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 13.
Need to Improve Your Balance?:
Open Tai Chi classes Mondays 11a.m.-noon for advanced students and from 12:15-1:15 p.m. for beginners. $6. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m. Oct. 17.
Single Seniors club:
Following the meeting, the group will enjoy a lunch outing at Cracker Barrel. Join us for this time of fun and fellowship. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-1 p.m. Oct. 17.
Nature
Fall Plant Sale:
You’ll find a wide selection of hardy shrubs, trees, perennials, wildflowers, ferns, cool weather annuals, plus an outstanding collection of native and non-native plants. Proceeds support the operations of the gardens and greenhouse. Parking is available near the McMillan Greenhouse; attendants will be on hand to direct. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, McMillan Greenhouse, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte. 704-687-0720. gardens.uncc.edu. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 10/14 and 15.
Spooky Experiments:
Hands-on experiments using dry ice. There will be “smoke,” fizzy drinks, and even bubbles. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. $2. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. 10/16
The Beauty of Moore Farms:
Rebecca Turk, education and events manager at South Carolina’s Moore Farms Botanical Garden, will share “The Beauty of Moore Farms” during her discussion. All programs are open to the public with refreshments provided 30 minutes in advance of the start time. For information visit charlottegardenclub.org Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. 10/17
Budding Adventures:
Through crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, learn about animals and plants in the preserve. To register, call 704-432-6460. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 10/17
