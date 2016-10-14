Happening nearby: Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Mooresville, University area

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Art
Mooresville Arts 34th Annual Artoberfest Judged Art Show & Competition:
Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville. 704-663-6661. www.magart.org. 12-4 p.m. Oct. 19-22, 25.
Open Studio:
Open Studio every Tuesday. Bring your project and work with other artists at the gallery. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. South, Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Music
Kim Robertson in concert:
Kim Robertson is a renowned performer, arranger and recording artist n harp. $15 adults, $10 students/seniors. Cash or personal check only. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. 704-663-5659. www.welcomestpat.org. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 23.
Special Event
Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail:
$25. Carrigan Farms, 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville. 704-664-1450. See website for days open. www.carriganfarms.com. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 20-23.
Cancer Support Group:
The Cancer Share and Care group meets in room B204 at the Church. Free. Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. 11 a.m. Oct. 20.
Rescue Ranch Corn Maze:
A nine-acre corn maze featuring a barnyard design and one of the ranch’s most popular ambassadors. $8 for 13 years and older); $5 for kids 2-12; free for children younger than 2. Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville. 704-768-0909. www.rescueranch.com. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 20-22.
Ghost Walk of Davidson:
A historical, ghostly walking tour of Davidson. Approximately two hours long. $10 for adults $5 for children 7-12; cash only. In Front Of Soda Shop, 103 S. Main St., Davidson. 704-896-7743. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21-22.
Voices of Memoir, Telling Stories from Life:
The selected readings, written and read by students in Gilda Morina Syverson’s memoir classes, are from everyday life and represent various cultures and times. For information email Connie Fisher at fisherconn@gmail.com. No charge for readings; donations accepted for The Warehouse PAC. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216 Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 22.
Community yard sale
Supports StoryWalk Trail and Free Little Library on school campus. Woodland Discovery, 8755 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 22. 704-439- 7764. www.woodlanddiscovery.org.
Stargazing:
All telescopes will be set up and ready to go by 7:30 p.m. You are welcome to come any time between 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bring a flashlight, and be sure to visit the WOW table where we’ll put red cellophane on your flashlight. This enables all to see the sky better. As you enter Fisher Farm, please keep car lights dimmed and your speed very slow to keep dust and glare from interfering with the night sky. All ages are welcome. Fisher Farm Park, 21215 Shearer Road, Davidson. 704-892-3349. www.ci.davidson.nc.us/839/Fisher-Farm. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
Mint Museum Free Community Day:
Free admission and special exhibition access Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy interactive activities, do-it-yourself art projects, docent tours, food trucks, live music. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23.
Annual Carolina Renaissance Festival & Artisan MarketPlace:
See website for days open and pricing. www.carolina.renfestinfo.com. Carolina Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds, 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville. 704-896-5544. www.RenFestInfo.com. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
Halloween Fun at Rural Hill:
Free balloon twisters, face painter, bounce house, Springfree Trampoline and magician. Trick or Treat around to the vendors and sponsors. Vendors will also have homemade items, kid’s items and products for purchase. The costume contest will start at 1 p.m. Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville. 704-875-3113. www.ruralhill.net. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Rescue Ranch Fall Fun Days:
Families can enjoy hayrides, animal presentations, arts and crafts, a straw maze and barrel train, hay art, pumpkin painting, a scarecrow contest, games and more. $10 for 13 and older; $7.50 for kids 2-12; free for children younger than 2. Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville. 704-768-0909. www.rescueranch.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22.
Mooresville Museum Tour:
View the wide variety of artifacts on display from the Mooresville and surrounding area, and David Whitlow, museum board president, will highlight and share stories about some of the more interesting relics in the collection. Free. Mooresville Museum, 132 E. Center Ave., Mooresville. 4 p.m. Oct. 23.
Nature
Garden Wisdom:
Larry Mellichamp, retired professor of botany and horticulture from UNC Charlotte, will conduct a hands-on class so remember to bring you gloves and pruners. We will learn something about heat resistant plants, good natives and exotics for winter interest, proper soil amendments, mulching and site preparation, as well as general gardening principles and practices for the Charlotte region. $25. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 20.
Creepy Crawly Critter-ween:
Come on out and celebrate the diversity of creepy crawlies at Reedy Creek Nature Center at night. We have a host of fun and exciting activities planned including live animals, costume contest, campfire, marshmallow roast, crafts, hayrides and night hikes. Free fun for the whole family. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21.
Have No Fear:
Separate fact from fiction about some commonly misunderstood animals, like the brown recluse spider, venomous snakes and snapping turtles. Learn why these animals should be revered instead of feared. Registration is required. Free. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2 p.m. Oct. 21.
Mooresville Farmers Market:
Liberty Park, 225 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 22.
Trick or Trail Spooky Sprint:
The second Annual Trick or Trail 5 Mile & 1 Mile Spooky Sprint lets runners experience the beauty of DuPont Forest in a nighttime racing format. Participants will strap on headlamps and light up the night as they head out in the dusk. The One Mile Spooky Sprint will be Halloween themed, and a great chance for kids and kids-at-heart to break in their costumes a day early, without stressing about time limits, as this event is untimed. Guion Farm at Dupont State Forest, 3045 Sky Valley Road, Hendersonville. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
Seedsploration:
Go on a fall hike with us while we search for seeds and learn about the trees that they could become. Take home a few seeds and maybe you can foster one to grow big and tall. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 22.
Artsy Adult Club:
If you love crafting but don’t have the space or supplies to create some of the latest nature-themed or up-cycled projects, than this is the class for you. This is an adult only class because the advanced nature of the supplies that will be used. Registration is required. Notes: Dress to craft. $3. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25.
For Seniors
Cell phone and computer help:
If you could use this help call 704-662-3337 to register. Space is limited. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. www.iredellcoa.com. 12:45-2:45 p.m. Oct. 19.
Hearing Loss: From Discovery to Good Communication:
This workshop will be presented by Cynthia Harmon, Hard of Hearing Services Specialist from the N.C. Division of Services for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing. $1. Register by Oct. 21 by calling 704-662-3337. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. www.iredellcoa.com. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Oct. 21.
Balance screening:
To register call 704-662-3337. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-1 p.m. Oct. 21.
Ladies Pink Party:
October is breast cancer awareness month and you’re invited to dress in your best pink and join us for recognizing and increase awareness of breast cancer. The guest speaker will be Dr. Michelle Bertsch with Lake Norman Imaging Center. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
Free cholesterol screening:
No appointment needed and you do not need to fast for the screening. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 1-2 p.m. Oct. 25.
Fall colors bingo party:
No fee or registration required. You must be at least age 60 to participate in any activity at the Senior Center. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25.
