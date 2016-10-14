People news: Lake Norman Oct. 19, 2016

Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce
2016 - 2017 Leadership Class: The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce has accepted 25 local business leaders in the 20th class of Leadership Lake Norman. The program, sponsored by Novant Health – Huntersville Medical Center, develops a group of informed, committed and qualified individuals capable of providing visionary and progressive leadership for the Lake Norman region.
Accepted in Leadership Lake Norman Class XX are: Michael Price, CPCC; Steve Genebacher, Christian Brothers Automotive; Eric Stabesefski, J.J. Wade Insurance; Maren Werts, Church Watson Law PLLC; Brett Alkins, EnergyUnited; Joanie Baker, Lakeside Living Magazine; Ciara Waldron, Visit Lake Norman; Pamela Frye, Carolinas Healthcare System; Sheila Robinson, Carolinas Healthcare System; Chris Terrill, Pine Lake Prep; Betsy Shores, Cornelius Police Department; Katrina King, Novant Health; Steve Melton, Central Carolina Insurance; Molly LaPorta, Susan Johnson Keller Williams; Stephen Davis, Cornelius Police Department; Diane Smith, Keller Williams Cornelius; Stacie Thompson, Ensemble Health Partners; Shavonne Lowhoy, Ensemble Health Partners; Ashlee Schicker, Ensemble Health Partners, Heather Brountas, AXA Advisors (Ballantyne), Leslie Reid, Pet Pilgrimage; Matt Waters, Policyline Insurance; Paul Hendershot, Implan Group; Astrid Jimenz, Lineberger Orthodontics, and Christina Schildgen, Town of Huntersville.
Business
Cliff Hangers: Lake Norman’s first dedicated climbing gym will officially open Oct. 22 in Mooresville.
Brothers Kris and Keith Johnson are managing partners. There are surfaces for everyone, from children to seniors and beginners to experts. Day passes and a variety of membership options are available.
